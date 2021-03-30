At the signing ceremony (Photo: baohoabinh.vn)

Hoa Binh (VNA) – The People's Committee of northern Hoa Binh province has signed a consulting contract with McKinsey Vietnam Co. Ltd. and Infinity Investment Group JSC to make a planning scheme for the province for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.



Speaking at the signing ceremony on March 30, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Khanh recognised and acknowledged the support of the Infinity Investment Group JSC and efforts of departments and agencies for reaching the deal.



He said the local leaders agreed with the contract's terms and pledged to speed up the work within nine months since the official start of the project, in line with the Prime Minister’s policy and Vietnam’s law.



Director of the McKinsey Vietnam Co. Ltd. Marco Breu promised to embark on the project as soon as possible with the best efficiency.



The Infinity Investment Group JSC voluntarily pledged to wholly fund the planning project and will directly make payment to the consultant.

The activity is part of efforts to turn Hoa Binh into an ideal destination for domestic and foreign investors./.