Consulting network to assist SMEs’ digital transformation to be formed this year
Hanoi (VNA) – A digital economic consulting network at the communal level will be formed this year to support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in digital transformation.
This is one of the main goals of the programme on supporting SMEs’ digital transformation, the Ministry of Information and Communications said at a conference to step up the implementation of the programme on March 24 in Hanoi.
The programme was launched by the ministry in the first quarter of 2021. Visiting its portal at https://smedx.vn, enterprises can learn more about digital transformation and suitable ways to approach digital transformation and to explore digital platforms that fit their needs as it is connected with 23 “Make in Vietnam” platforms.
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)As of the end of 2021, the portal saw over 220,000 visits, and around 37,000 firms gained access to helpful information about digital transformation. A survey on Vietnamese enterprises’ demand for digital transformation showed that 47 percent of SMEs responded that they consider it an urgent demand, but need more assistance in this field.
This year, the programme expects to see the engagement of 30 more “Make in Vietnam” digital platforms, and approach 150,000 more enterprises, of which 15,000 are provided with necessary consultations.
Vietnam currently has 785,000 SMEs, accounting for 98 percent of the total enterprises and contributing about 50 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). However, the long-lasting COVID-19 pandemic has affected up to 90 percent of Vietnam’s SMEs, with 24 percent forced to suspend operations./.