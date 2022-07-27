Business Quang Ninh province vows to support investors Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern province of Quang Ninh Nguyen Xuan Ky has pledged to support investors and create optimal conditions for them to operate in the locality in terms of administrative procedures, land, site clearance and workforce, as well as asset security and safety.

Thai investors look to explore opportunities in Vietnam A group of large enterprises of Thailand is to make a visit to Vietnam to seek investment opportunities, Kongkiat Opaswongkarn, General Director of Thailand's Asia Plus Group Holdings PCL said at an event on July 26.

Major logistics centre developing in the south of HCM City With the advantages of geographical location and investment plans for land around ports, the 17-hectare Tan Cang-Hiep Phuoc (TCHP) Port situated in Ho Chi Minh City's Nha Be district has huge potential to become a logistics centre in the south of the city.