Business Vietnam - Third largest mango exporter to RoK Vietnam exported 1,700 tonnes of mango to the Republic of Korea (RoK) for 7.4 million USD over the past 11 months of 2022, up 19% in volume and 25% in value year-on-year, according to the Agency for Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business CPTPP helps raise Vietnam’s exports to member markets: official In the recent three years after the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) took effect, trade revenue between Vietnam and other member countries has seen two-digit growth every year, said Director of the Multilateral Trade Policy Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) Luong Hoang Thai.

Business Difficulties to remain for textile, garment exports in H1: insiders The textile and garment sector has predicted that difficulties will remain for its exports in the first half of 2023, but there are also silver linings it can pin hopes on.