Culture - Sports Binh Duong int’l women cycling tournament kicks off The 10th Binh Duong International Women Cycling Tournament – Biwase Cup 2020 kicked off in the southern province of Binh Duong on February 28.

Culture - Sports F1 circuit completed for Vietnam Grand Prix The Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC) has completed the Hanoi Formula One circuit, which will play host to the first-ever race in the country in April.