The contest will last until April 11 with the participation of 21 troupes from the southern region.

Held every three years, the contest has become a traditional event contributing to the preservation of this kind of folk music.

It offers an opportunity for amateur music singers and talented musicians to share their passion and exchange experience.

Considered one of the country’s main music genres, don ca tai tu came into being in the 19th century, thrived in the early 20th century and remains an important part of the country’s traditional culture today.

The art was listed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013 by UNESCO./.

VNA