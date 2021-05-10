Society More than 30 localities keep school closures, exams to be flexible University and school students from more than 30 cities and provinces nationwide on May 10 entered the second week of online studying since their schools were shut on May 4 due to the serious ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Society Facebooker fined for spreading fake news about COVID-19 in Hanoi The Hanoi Department of Information and Communications has issued an administrative fine on Tran Van Duy from Hoang Mai district, born in 1982, for posting fake news online, department director Nguyen Thanh Liem has said.

Society Vietnam Airlines upgrades pandemic prevention level National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will apply level-2 pandemic prevention standards on all of its domestic flights from May 11.