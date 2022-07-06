Society Unemployment, underemployment drop in H1 The number of unemployed people in Vietnam stood at nearly 1.1 million in the first half of 2022, down 47,600 year-on-year, said an official from the General Statistics Office (GSO) at a press conference on in Hanoi on July 6.

Society Violence against women, children never acceptable: UNICEF Chief Representative Violence against women and children is never acceptable and has to be made visible and reported in protection of the group, emphasised UNICEF Chief Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers.

Society Lao Cai hands over wanted criminal to China Policemen in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on July 5 handed over a wanted criminal to the Chinese side at the Lao Cai International Border Gate.

Society General Confederation of Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) convenes 48th General Assembly The General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) convened its 48th General Assembly and the 10th general assembly of bishops in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5.