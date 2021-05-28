Environment Vietnamese official re-elected as Vice President of WMO’s Region II General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration Tran Hong Thai has been re-elected as Vice President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO)’s Region II (Asia) for another term of 2021 – 2024.

Environment Risky human-animal interaction can lead to serious disease outbreaks: WWF report More than a year after the COVID-19 outbreak, a new report by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and GlobeScan shows that there is a strong understanding that risky human-animal interaction, often connected to deforestation and high-risk wildlife trade, can lead to serious disease outbreaks.

Environment Localities urged to announce forest status in 2020 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has asked municipal and provincial People’s Committees to review updated data and announce forest status in 2020.

Environment Vietnam plans activities in response to World Oceans Day The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has sent an dispatch on the hosting of activities under the Vietnam Sea and Islands Week and responding to the World Oceans Day (June 8) to ministries, sectors, organisations and authorities of localities nationwide.