Contest seeks breakthrough climate change solutions from young people
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) Central Committee and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched the “Youth for Climate Innovation Contest” in Hanoi on May 28.
The contest seeks breakthrough solutions and initiatives from young people around the country regarding environmental protection and climate change response, and contributes to realising a project aiming to promote the role of the HCMCYU in this regard during the 2019-2022 period.
Vietnamese citizens in Vietnam and aged from 16 to 35 are eligible to enter.
Contestants must submit videos illustrating their initiative, with each allowed to send multiple entries on different content. The contest can be found at https://bitly.com.vn/y238yy.
Entries are open until July 25. Winners are expected to be announced in August.
There will be one first prize of 50 million VND (2,160 USD), two second prizes of 20 million VND each, three third prizes of 3 million VND each, and a prize for the provincial HCMCYU with the most entries, of 3 million VND.
UNDP Resident Representative for Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen said the contest is one of the ways to tap young people’s potential in stepping up climate change agendas, and expressed her hope that many entries will be submitted./.