Singer Kieu Minh Tam, winner of The Voice Kid 2019 singing contest, performs at the opening ceremony of Vietnam Top Fashion & Hair 2020. Photo courtesy of N Group Media

- The Vietnam Top Fashion & Hair 2020 contest will kick off on July 16 to find new talents in fashion, hair, beauty industry.This is the first time influencers in four categories Models, Hair Designers, Fashion Designers and Hot Face have been gathered in a contest, according to Le Tran Dac Ngoc, head of the organising board.The winners of each category will receive a prize worth 1 billion VND (44,000 USD) each in cash and gifts and opportunities to participate in international fashion events.Up to 2,000 entrants have registered to join the contest so far.The contest is co-organised by N Group Media C:EHKO brand of hair products. It gathers big names of the local and international fashion industry including hair designer Thomas Knuf, designer Diego Cortizas of Chula brand, photographer Pookij Kong Kessarin – president of Alicio magazine (Thailand), designer Quynh Paris and People’s Artist Lan Huong.The qualifying round will run until August 31. Sixty shortlisted candidates will enter the next rounds. The final will take place on November 15 in Hanoi. The experts and mentors of the contest will help the participants improve their skills. The semi-final round and final round will be broadcast on the Vietnam and Hanoi television channels and social networks tracking the adventure of each candidate./.