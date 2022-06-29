Business Vietnam’s GDP expands 7.72% in second quarter of 2022 Vietnam’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of this year was estimated to increase 7.72% year-on-year, higher than the growth rates in the same quarters during the 2011-2021 period, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported at a press conference on June 29.

Business Rising costs cast doubt on wood companies growth prospects As wood export turnover is rebounding with rising demand in the domestic market, the revenues of wood enterprises are expected to advance.

Business Vietnam to establish industrial environmental index The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has called for the implementation of an industrial environmental index in Vietnam, according to Le Thanh Quan, head of MPI's department of economic zone management.

Business Newly-established businesses in H1 exceed 70,000 There were 76,233 newly-registered enterprises in the first six months of this year, an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year.