Continuous passenger throughput records at Hanoi's airport
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
According to operators of the airport, its passenger throughput has made new records almost every single day.
The figure was 102,000, including 91,000 domestic passengers, on June 24; and more than 104,000, including nearly 93,000 domestic clients, on the next day. It is projected to increase to 110,000 in early July.
On average, the airport’s domestic flight volume has been growing spectacularly, soaring by more than 40% compared to the peak of summer 2019, the time of high growth before the COVID-19 epidemic appeared.
In addition, the number of passengers using personal vehicles for pickups also increased sharply, at three times that before the pandemic./.