At the signing ceremony of the deals. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Power Project Management Board 2 (PPMB) under Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) on March 31 signed contracts on construction and equipment supply and installation for two projects to serve the import of electricity from Laos.



One project will build the Bo Y 220kV switching station in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and 220kV transmission lines connecting the Nam Kong 1, Nam Kong 2, Nam Kong 3 hydropower plants with Vietnam's national grid. The project is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of this year.



In the other project, the 220kV Dak Ooc switching station will be built in the central province of Quang Nam along with 220kV transmission lines to connect the Nam Emoun hydropower plant in Laos with Vietnam's national grid. It is to be put into operation in the first quarter of 2023.



The total investment for the two projects is estimated at over 500 billion VND (21.6 million USD), with EVN the investor.



The projects are intended to implement the bilateral commitment of the Vietnamese and Lao governments in energy development./.