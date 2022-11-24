Cooking contest showcases Mekong Delta region’s gastronomy
The Organisation of Vietnam Records (VietKings) handed over a certificate on November 22 recognising a cooking contest as having the largest number of dishes from 13 Mekong Delta cities and provinces.
The contest attracted 60 artisans and skilled professional cooks from 13 localities in the Mekong Delta.
They were divided into 30 teams, with two members in each. Every province had two teams, which were required to cook from four to six local dishes within a 2-hour period.
Contestants presented around 130 dishes such as Phu Sa soup, made from mangrove apples, Bac Lieu turnip cake, and Soc Trang noodle soup, among others./.