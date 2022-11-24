The contest attracted 60 artisans and skilled professional cooks from 13 localities in the Mekong Delta.

They were divided into 30 teams, with two members in each. Every province had two teams, which were required to cook from four to six local dishes within a 2-hour period.

Contestants presented around 130 dishes such as Phu Sa soup, made from mangrove apples, Bac Lieu turnip cake, and Soc Trang noodle soup, among others./.

VNA