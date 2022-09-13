Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 13.

Politics NA Chairman attends National Defence Academy’s entrance ceremony National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony to launch the 2022 – 2023 academic year of the National Defence Academy, held in Hanoi on September 13 morning, urging it to enhance international cooperation.

Politics President hosts Cambodian top legislator President Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his delight at the growing ties between Vietnam and Cambodia, during a reception in Hanoi on September 13 for President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.