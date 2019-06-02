At the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue (Photo: VNA)

– The 18th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 1 saw various discussions under themes related to maritime security, national defence industry development and national defence cooperation.Participants stressed that cooperation and dialogue are key to solving disputes in the seas in general and in the East Sea in particular. They shared the view that the competition among powers has intensified tension in the East Sea and resulted in increasing risks of conflicts in the sea and in the air which may lead to major hostilities that may negatively impact ASEAN countries.The East Sea must be a region of peace and friendship rather than confrontation and hostilities, they stressed.Speaking at the discussion on maritime security, Director of the Institute of National Defence Strategies Dang Quang Minh said that maritime security must be based on the spirit of respect to laws and legitimate sovereignty of claimants. Besides, it also needs to respect the interests of the countries, and no seas belong to any single country or groups of countries.The presentation by Vietnam also highlighted the message of the need to create an atmosphere of peace in solving disputes, that is why the forum is a chance for the countries to conduct dialogue, create an atmosphere of peace on the basis of responsibility to the community so as to settle disputes on the sea in general and on the East Sea in particular.Many experts held that the negotiations of the Code of Conducts (COC) in the East Sea between ASEAN and China are proceeding in a favourable way, but they should be practical and it is important not to run against provisions of the international law. The two sides should clarify conceptions on the rights to access and freedom and security of navigation in the East Sea.-VNA