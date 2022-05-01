PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cooperation possibilities for Japan and Vietnam are limitless, said Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at a seminar on the two countries’ cooperation in technology renovation, digital transformation and supply chain diversification on May 1.

The Japanese Government leader attended the seminar during his official visit to Vietnam, together with his Vietnamese host Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



Addressing the event, which was co-organised by Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry of Industry and Trade and Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Kishida affirmed that Japan and Vietnam have been enhancing their partnership towards the post-pandemic period.



He recalled that during PM Chinh’s visit to Japan last November, the two sides had launched three initiatives on cooperation in technology and industrial development, digital transformation and supply chain diversification.



The Japanese PM elaborated that the key for Japanese enterprises to operate stably in Vietnam is the supporting industries of Vietnam, so the two sides should collaborate to enhance the capacity and technology for those industries.



Secondly, Japan and Vietnam also hope to continue working together to address socio-economic issues in many fields through digital transformation.



And thirdly, the impact of COVID-19 has made us realise the importance of diversifying supply chains, he said, adding that Vietnam is having an increasingly important role in the global supply chain. According to Kishida, among 92 Japanese-supported projects on diversifying supply chains in the ASEAN, Vietnam leads with 39 projects.



PM Chinh told the seminar that the Vietnamese Party and State have directed the promotion of science-technology development and innovation, in order to increase the capacity to access and participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution in service of rapid and sustainable national development.



He noted that the economies of Vietnam and Japan are highly supplementary and thus there is great potential for them to cooperate in many fields, particularly in technology, digital transformation and supply chain diversification.



Chinh stressed that Vietnam hopes for further coordination and support from the government and enterprises of Japan in the process of technology renovation, digital transformation and supply chain diversification.



“Our two countries can work together to accelerate their digital transformation process towards establishing a Digital Partnership,” he said.



The PM pledged that the Vietnamese government will always create every possible condition for Japanese and Vietnamese enterprises to intensify their partnership in all fields.



Participants at the seminar underlined that technology renovation and digital transformation have, more than ever, become an urgent need for Vietnamese enterprises in order to improve competitiveness, production efficiency and readiness to capitalize on new waves of investment prompted by multi-national corporations’ efforts to diversify their supply chains.



They agreed that with the resolve and support of high-ranking leaders of both Vietnam and Japan, the collaboration between the two countries in technology renovation, digital transformation and supply chain diversification will provide not only opportunities but also effective tools for both to realise their goal of sustainable development and contribute to their trustful strategic partnership./.

VNA