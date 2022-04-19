An overview of the talks (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cooperation through Party channel plays an important role in orienting the ties between Vietnam and China, said officials in charge of external relations of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) during their talks held via videoconferencing on April 19.



During the talks, Le Hoai Trung, Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, and Song Tao, head of the CPC Central Committee's International Liaison Department emphasised the importance of regular contact between high-ranking officials of the two countries in flexible forms.



They noted that phone talks between the two Parties' General Secretaries and high-level meetings and contacts between the two sides have contributed to enhancing trust and defining the orientation for the stable and healthy development of Vietnam-China relations.



In particular, exchanges between ministries, sectors of the two countries and cooperative mechanisms, including those between localities, have been maintained, contributing to continued growth of the bilateral economic, trade and investment partnerships, they said.

Hoai Trung, Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, and Song Tao, head of the CPC Central Committee's International Liaison Department sign a cooperation plan between the CPV and CPC for the 2021-2025 period and a scheme on cooperation in training cadres between the two Parties for 2021-2025 via videoconference. (Photo: VNA) Hoai Trung, Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, and Song Tao, head of the CPC Central Committee's International Liaison Department

The two sides took the occasion to inform each other about the situations of their respective Parties and countries, and exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.



The Vietnamese official congratulated the Chinese Party, State and people on successfully realising the first centenary goal and organizing many important activities in recent years.



Regarding bilateral relations, Trung said it is necessary to promote high-level exchanges to enhance political trust between the two sides and expand cooperation in fields that have achieved substantive progress. He suggested creating favourable conditions for localities, especially those along the shared border, to better utilise existing cooperative mechanisms.



He urged China to continue closely coordinating with Vietnam to ensure the balance of trade and make further efforts to reduce goods congestion at the border areas. He also expressed a hope that the two countries early recognise each other's vaccine passports.



Trung called on China to seriously comply with three legal documents on land border management between Vietnam and China, maintain peace, stability and properly handle sea-related issues, and closely work together with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and to promote the building of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).



For his part, Song Tao warmly congratulated Vietnam on the achievements that the country has achieved since the 13th National Congress of CPV, especially overcoming the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic to resume socio-economic development.



He responded positively to issues raised by the Vietnamese side, and shared his ideas on the focal points in the cooperation between the two Parties and countries.



Song Tao announced that the CPC Central Committee's International Liaison Department presented a number of medical supplies worth 1.5 million CNY (235,000 USD) to support Vietnam's COVID-19 prevention and control work.



On this occasion, the two officials signed a cooperation plan between the CPV and CPC for the 2021-2025 period and a scheme on cooperation in training cadres between the two Parties for 2021-2025./.