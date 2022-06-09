The expo offers a chance for cooperatives to seek partnerships with businesses to bring their products to large supermarket chains such as Aeon, Central Group, Winmart, Lotte and Vinaconexmart.



The event, which will run until June 13, aims to create a playground for cooperatives to access business opportunities with exporters as well as domestic and foreign distributors.



It also targets the development of resources for the collective economic sector, contributing to speeding up the socio-economic recovery and development programme in the 2022-2023 period, he said.



The event draws more than 200 cooperatives from 50 Vietnam Cooperative Alliance chapters in provinces and cities, along with more than 100 businesses who showcase their products at more than 250 booths.



Along with directly introducing their products and services to customers, participants also had a chance to explore the demands and purchasing power in the Hanoi market./.

VNA