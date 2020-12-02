Cooperatives’ workers need better skills: forum
Measures to improve skills of workers at cooperatives were discussed at a recent forum held in the central province of Thanh Hoa.
Binh Son forestry cooperative in Thanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)
The event, held by the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs and the International Labour Organisation, drew the participation of representatives from cooperative alliances from 31 cities and provinces nationwide.
Experts said the cooperative alliances at all levels need to organise short-term training courses for members of the governing board, helping them gain better management skills, build rational business and production strategies, and acquire IT application.
Besides, policies and mechanisms should be completed to optimise capacity and strengths of the labourers, while development of cooperative models for women must gain special attention.
According to International Labour Organisation Vietnam Director Lee Chang-hee, cooperatives play an important role and serve as a link to promote socio-economic development.
Cooperatives are a bridge to connect farmers, enterprises and managers, he said, adding they have created jobs for millions of Vietnamese workers.
They need to channel focus on improving workers’ skills through vocational training so as to better product quality, thus helping Vietnamese goods gain competitive edge in both domestic and foreign playgrounds, he stressed.
VCA Vice President Nguyen Van Thinh said the alliance aims to attract at least 65 percent of farming households to engage in cooperative models, and 70 percent of cooperatives nationwide joining agricultural value chain.
Currently, the country is home to 26,400 cooperatives with more than 8.1 million members, who have great impact on livelihoods, income and power purchase of nearly 30 million people./.