Coordination needed to handle fishing boats losing contact at sea: ministry
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has asked coastal localities to coordinate in handling the fishing boats that lose contact with the vessel monitoring system (VMS) for more than 10 days at sea.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has asked coastal localities to coordinate in handling the fishing boats that lose contact with the vessel monitoring system (VMS) for more than 10 days at sea.
In a document sent to provincial People’s Committees on November 18, the ministry said during their inspection in Vietnam last October, the EC delegation lauded efforts by central agencies in monitoring and detecting the fishing boats either crossing the set boundary or losing contact at sea.
However, very few administrative fines have been imposed, and many localities have yet to coordinate in addressing the cases in line with legal regulations, the ministry noted.
According to the Directorate of Fisheries under the MARD, up to 853 boats lost contact with the VMS last year, of which 119 were not completely handled. As of October 22, the numbers stood at 412 and 108, respectively.
The People’s Committees need to make confirmation after receiving information about the fishing boats that lose contact for more than 10 days at sea, via the email giamsattauca.tcts@gmail.com, the ministry said.
The outcomes of the settlement work should be reported to the Directorate by documents. Those on the cases in 2021 and 2022 must be sent to the agency before November 30./.