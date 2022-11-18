Society Vietnam striving to teach human rights at all-level educational institutes by 2025 Knowledge about human rights will be put into the curriculum of all the educational institutes by 2025, heard a press briefing by the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Department of External Affairs and Human Rights on November 17.

Videos Three Vietnamese among top 1,000 global scientists Three Vietnamese have been named in a list of 1,000 leading global scientists in terms of research publications over the last 13 years. The rankings were released by Research.com, a reputable academic research portal.

Society More efforts taken to repatriate Nguyen Dynasty’s imperial seal The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to direct the Vietnamese Embassy in France and the Delegation of Vietnam to UNESCO to coordinate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and relevant agencies to implement procedures to bring the Nguyen Dynasty’s imperial seal 'Hoang de chi bao' (Treasure of the Emperor) from France to Vietnam as soon as possible, said spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Society Deputy PM orders building safe, child-friendly living environment Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on November 17 ordered raising public awareness of child abuse acts and punishments against violation of children’s rights, thereby building a safe and child-friendly living environment.