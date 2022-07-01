COP26 President hails Vietnam’s determination in transition to green, renewable energy
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meetsUK Cabinet Office Minister and President for 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) Alok Sharma (Photo: VNA)London (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting in London on June 30 (local time) with UK Cabinet Office Minister and President for 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) Alok Sharma who expressed impression at Vietnam’s determination in transition to green and renewable energy.
Sharma said he hopes Vietnam will make political commitments on the thresholds of the COP27, along with government ones at the highest level in the work.
The official showed interest in bilateral cooperation in finance, regulation reform and experience sharing in power transition as well as measures to promote the partnership in the future.
He revealed that Britain PM Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had agreed to sign a letter to Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh proposing the establishment of a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) between the group of seven developed economies (G7) and Vietnam.
For his part, NA Chairman Hue highlighted that Vietnam is the first country to implement the Millennium Development Goals. Right after the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were given, Vietnam has made necessary supplementation to its legal regulations to realise the goals.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, UK Cabinet Office Minister and President for 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) Alok Sharma and delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)The leader affirmed that commitments Vietnam made at COP26 are strong political ones showing the country’s determination to respond to climate change, reduce emissions, and switch to a green and circular economy. The commitments are also positive and responsible contributions by Vietnam to common efforts to maintain and protect the global climate, he added.
NA Chairman Hue welcomed G7’s selection of Vietnam as one of the three prioritised countries to receive support to promote the process of energy transition to realise commitments at COP26. Vietnam is determined to implement the commitments with the support of the international community, he stressed, saying that this is one of the major and urgent tasks of the country in the time to come.
Vietnam will continue to act promptly, strongly and comprehensively, especially in the field of energy transition and infrastructure development to adapt to climate changes, thus turning the commitments into reality, stated the NA leader.
Hue underlined that the Vietnamese NA will promote its role in law building, supervising and allocation budget to ensure the implementation of Vietnam’s climate commitments at COP26, including the institutionalisation of commitments and the strengthening of investment to research and development activities, the use of clean technologies and the speeding up of solutions for green growth.
Along with supervising the Government’s implementation of national planning and adjusting and supplementing planning related to green growth, the NA has decided budget allocation for the realisation of SDGs towards green growth and the implementation of climate commitments, he said.
Holding that like other developing countries, Vietnam is likely to face difficulties and challenges during the implementation of the commitments, the leader underlined the significance of support from international partner, including the UK, in the process.
In order to reach net-zero emission by 2050, NA Chairman Hue proposed that Vietnam and the UK continue to strengthen collaboration in greenhouse gas emission reduction and climate change response. He also asked for the UK to assist Vietnam in personnel training, and providing Vietnam with financial and technical support to build a roadmap of transition to green and renewable energy./.