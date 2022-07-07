Coral reefs formed on volcanic sediment in Phu Yen
The Hon Yen national tourist site in An Hoa Hai commune, Tuy Hoa district in Phu Yen province is home to 17 coral species. As they were formed on volcanic sediment, the coral boasts a unique charm compared to other species in coastal localities. As the coral is located near the shore, it is exposed during low tides.
-
There are 17 species of coral in Hon Yen, located near the shore. (Photo: VNA)
-
Coral reefs are home to various marine creatures. (Photo: VNA)
-
The coral reefs are exposed during low tides. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Phu Yen Provincial People’s Committee is considering a plan to protect the coral reefs at the Hon Yen national tourist site. (Photo: VNA)
-
During low tides, the coral at Hon Yen is exposed, with myriad colours resembling flowers. (Photo: VNA)