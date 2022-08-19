Business Vietnam ranks 7th worldwide in tea production Vietnam is now ranked 7th and 5th worldwide in terms of tea production and exports, respectively.

Business Vietnam needs extra 368 billion USD to achieve net zero emissions As the energy industry has a crucial role in achieving net zero emissions by 2050, it requires a structural transition toward green growth. Therefore, Vietnam needs assistance from developed countries regarding both financial and technical issues.

Business PM directs export growth plan to RoK Ministries, agencies and localities have been asked to seek solutions to diversify products and boost exports to the Republic of Korea (RoK), especially via Korean companies in Vietnam.