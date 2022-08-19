Core5 Hai Phong to offer 96,000 sq.m of warehouses for lease
Indochina Kajima Development Company, a joint venture between Vietnam's Indochina Capital and Japan’s Kajima Corporation, on August 19 began the construction of Core5 Hai Phong at the Deep C2 Industrial Zone in the northern port city of Hai Phong.
At the construction site of Core5 Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)
Core5 Hai Phong is expected to provide 96,000 sq.m of warehouses for lease that meet international standards. The handover the warehouses is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.
Indochina Kajima officially launched Core5 Vietnam, a Vietnam based industrial real estate investment and development platform focused on the nationwide roll-out of world class factory and warehouse properties for lease throughout Vietnam’s key manufacturing and logistics markets, on July 6.
Peter Ryder, Chairman of Wink Hotels and CEO of Indochina Capital, said Kajima and Indochina Capital plan to invest 1 billion USD in Core5 Vietnam in the next five-seven years.
Owned by Kajima Corporation, Core5 Industrial Partners is a US-based industrial real estate property company with expertise in development of Class-A properties featuring the latest innovations throughout the United States.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Core5 has development activities in the US core markets and has expansion plans to additional key logistic hubs throughout the country.
Core5 Vietnam will provide partners with best service and solution packages, helping them tap their potential and achieve their business targets, Ryder stressed.
Keisuke Koshijima, Executive Vice President and Representative Director of Kajima, regarded Hai Phong as an attractive investment destination and an ideal place to start the first project of Core5 Vietnam.
According to Le Trung Kien, head of the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA), foreign direct investment (FDI) in the city has reached about 24 billion USD to date. In the first seven months of this year, the locality attracted over 1 billion USD in FDI.
The HEZA will create the best possible conditions for the implementation of the Core5 Hai Phong project, he pledged./.