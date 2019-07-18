Illustrative photo (Source: internet)

- The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (COREPER) has recently approved the signing of a Framework Participation Agreement (FPA) with Vietnam to establish the Southeast Asian nation’s participation framework in the bloc’s crisis management activities.The FPA will be the second of its kind to be signed under the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) with an Asian nation after the Republic of Korea. Similar deals have been reached with New Zealand and Australia.The EU has decided to send military advisors to Asia, starting with its delegation to ASEAN in Jakarta.-VNA