Coronavirus cases top 40,550 up until 7:45 on February 10
By 7:45 on Feb. 10, 2020, 40,553 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV infection have been reported globally, including 910 deaths (908 in China and 2 outside mainland China).
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
