Health Hospital for handling suspected nCoV cases opens in Quang Ninh A hospital particularly designated for handling suspected cases of novel coronavirus (nCoV) was put into operation in Mong Cai city, the northern border province of Quang Ninh, on February 3.

Health Infographic Basic principles to reduce transmission of nCoV Basic principles to reduce the general risk of transmission of acute respiratory infections caused by the new coronavirus.

Health Vinh Phuc man tests positive for nCoV, 9th case in Vietnam A man in the northern province of Vinh Phuc has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, marking the 9th confirmed case in Vietnam so far, the Ministry of Health said on February 4.

Health Health sector capable of diagnosing, curing nCoV patients: official The health sector of Vietnam is capable of diagnosing, treating and curing patients infected with the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV), Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son has said.