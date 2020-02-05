Coronavirus outbreak: customs clearance resumes in Lang Son
Up to 66 trucks carrying goods exported to China underwent customs clearance at Huu Nghi International Border Gate in the northern border province of Lang Son on February 5, after a suspension due to coronavirus outbreak.
At Huu Nghi International Border Gate (Photo: VNA)
Lang Son (VNA) – Up to 66 trucks carrying goods exported to China underwent customs clearance at Huu Nghi International Border Gate in the northern border province of Lang Son on February 5, after a suspension due to coronavirus outbreak.
Head of the management board of Dong Dang – Lang Son border economic zone Phan Hong Tien said the exports are mostly dragon fruit, watermelon, and mango.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Ngoc Thuong said drivers and workers involved will be isolated after returning to Vietnam from China for 14 days as part of the efforts to contain the virus outbreak.
As of February 5, as many as 362 trucks were waiting in Lang Son to carry exports to China./.
