The passengers who had booked their tickets can change it or get a refund without any fee. – A pair of trains that run daily between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will be suspended as from March 26 due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, Hanoi Railway Transport JSC has announced.The suspension of Trains SE9/SE10 is expected to last until April 28, the company said.The passengers who had booked their tickets can change it or get a refund without any fee.

The decision has left only four pairs of trans-Vietnam trains operational, namely SE1/2, SE3/4, SE5/6 and SE7/8.



To make it more convenient for passengers, the railway sector will adjust timetables of SE1 at stations in Hanoi, Phu Ly city in the northern province of Ha Nam, and the northern province of Nam Dinh from March 25, and stop in Ninh Binh to serve passengers.



The company will also cease the operation of YB3 from Hanoi to the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai from March 28, and YB4 from Yen Bai to Hanoi one day later.



The daily train from Hanoi to the northern province of Thai Nguyen will operate only every Saturday as from 16:20 on March 28, and the train from Thai Nguyen to Hanoi will depart at 5:40 every Sunday from March 22.



Earlier, the company halted Trains SP1, SP2, SP3 and SP4 connecting Hanoi and the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, and SE19/SE20 between Hanoi and the central coastal city of Da Nang./.

