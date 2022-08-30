Business Ornamental fish exporters struggling to revive Though Vietnam has risen to one of the world’s top 20 ornamental fish exporters, the sector is still struggling to recover post-pandemic due to rising shipping costs.

Business PM highlights solutions to ensure sustainable development of real estate market Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered reviewing legal regulations in an effort to ensure the stable, healthy and sustainable development of the real estate market.

Business Vietnam boosts FDI attraction in automotive industry Vietnam will move to attract large enterprises and corporations with high technology, said Nguyen Anh Tuan, deputy director of the Ministry of Planning and Investment's Foreign Investment Agency.

Business Textile - garment exports to grow further this year Vietnam’s textile - garment industry is set to earn 45 billion USD in exports in 2022, compared to 40.4 billion USD last year, an insider has said.