Business Vietnam works to boost international integration of part suppliers Vietnam has worked to raise the number of local part suppliers in the global supply chains, aiming to have about 1,000 enterprises capable of supplying directly to assembly enterprises and multinational corporations by 2025.

Business Binh Duong builds long-term development strategy for supporting industries The southern province of Binh Duong has carried out a lot of mechanisms and policies to help enterprises operating in the supporting industries solve difficulties and grow further.

Business Danish firms offered chances to access Vietnamese market A signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on the launch of the first interface for Danish brands in Lazada, one of the modern e-commerce platforms in Vietnam, was held on November 19.

Business Vietnam among Asia-Pacific economies with fastest per-capita GDP rise: Bloomberg Vietnam is projected to be one of the economies posting big gains in the world’s per-capita income rankings during the quarter-century through 2025, according to data analysed by Bloomberg.