Business Vietnam attractive to franchisees, experts say Vietnam will become an attractive destination for franchising businesses after the pandemic ends, experts have said.

Business Ben Tre targets 6.23 pct. in export growth this year The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will maintain high and sustainable growth in exports during 2021, setting its sights on 1.5 billion USD in export revenue, up 6.23 percent against 2020, according to Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Van Be Sau.

Business Retail sales, consumer service revenue up ahead of Tet Total retail sales of goods and revenue from consumer services in January are estimated at 479.9 trillion VND (nearly 20.77 billion USD), up 3.7 percent month-on-month and 6.4 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Vietnam Rubber Group posts rising revenue and profit The Vietnam Rubber Industry Group JSC reported 21.17 trillion VND (915.6 million USD) in revenue and 5.23 trillion VND in post-tax profit in 2020, year-on-year increases of 6.9 percent and 36.4 percent, respectively.