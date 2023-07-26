Business Northern port city calls for more Taiwanese investment Head of the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) Le Trung Kien on July 26 expressed his hope that investors from Taiwan (China) will increase their investments in the northern port city, especially in the areas where Taiwan has strengths.

Business Conference seeks to promote startups in circular economic model Experts, management officials and business representatives gathered at a conference in Hanoi on July 26 to discuss measures to promote startups following the circular economic model to benefit the society and businesses in a sustainable manner.

Business Dutch companies seek partners at Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 A delegation of Dutch entrepreneurs is expected to come to Vietnam to seek partners and attend Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 which is slated to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13 to 15, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in the Netherlands.