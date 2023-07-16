Business Vietnam eyes sustainable development for coconut industry Coconut industry is playing a very important role in the socio-economic development of Vietnam and should be considered an indispensable part of the country's development strategies.

Business Market diversification crucial for rice sector: Experts Although Vietnamese rice has been exported to 150 countries and territories, markets for the product are mainly Asian countries and thus need to be diversified, according to experts.

Politics PM orders prioritizing capital for production, trade PM Pham Minh Chinh has ordered prioritizing capital for production and trade to fuel growth in tandem with stabilizing macro-economy, controlling inflation and Government and public debts, while ensuring major balances of the economy.