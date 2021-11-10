Corporate culture – strength for businesses to move forward
The Prime Minister designates November 10 as Vietnam Corporate Culture Day to promote the role, position and significance of corporate culture. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Corporate culture is the strength and pedestal for businesses to recover from the COVID-19 and move forward, according to experts.
General Director of Garment 10 Corporation Than Duc Viet described corporate culture as the root to help his business grow 10-15 each year.
Generations of labourers have worked for the corporation where they also benefit from educational and educational services, he said, highlighting May 10’s fulfilment of social responsibility.
Many experts have suggested enterprises build corporate culture matching their business strategies, while making efforts to create unique products and culture to affirm their brands in the market.
Under Decision No. 1846/QD-TTg, the Prime Minister designated November 10 as Vietnam Corporate Culture Day to promote the role, position and significance of corporate culture.
The Day is also set to raise public awareness of corporate culture, and boost the development of corporate culture in Vietnam./.