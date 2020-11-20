Corporate management platform Base.vn launched
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched the corporate management platform Base.vn in Hanoi on November 20.
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launches the corporate management platform Base.vn in Hanoi on November 20. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched the corporate management platform Base.vn in Hanoi on November 20.
The “Make in Vietnam” digital platform has served more than 5,000 customers in different sectors over the last five years.
Nguyen Phu Tien, head of the ministry’s Department of Computerisation, said the digital economy is expected to contribute 25 percent of national GDP by 2025.
He therefore urged local IT firms to provide technological platforms and solutions to help enterprises engage in digital transformation quickly and effectively.
Base.vn was built and developed by Base Enterprise JSC, one of the leading tech firms in Software as a Service (Sasas) in Vietnam. It is now being used by thousands of enterprises in different fields and of different scale, such as VIB, ACB, Sacombank, VinCommerce, Golden Gate, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, The Coffee House, Decathlon, Bamboo Airways, and the Novoland Group.
According to Pham Kim Hung, founder and General Director of Base Enterprise JSC, the platform serves as infrastructure for specific software and apps in businesses.
Through the platform, managers can gain an overview on businesses, thus making more accurate decisions to improve productivity, cut costs, save time, and raise revenue.
Moreover, the platform makes it easier for corporate staff to coordinate with each other to perform tasks, he said./.