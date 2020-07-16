Business EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce The European Commission (EC) on July 15 announced quotas for several Vietnamese agricultural products and rice in line with the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on July 16 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on July 16, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Over 672.6 million USD mobilised from G-bonds The State Treasury mobilised 15.6 trillion VND (over 672.6 million USD) through a Government bond auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on July 15.

Business Dong Nai urged to maintain resources for land clearance for Long Thanh airport Vu Hong Thanh, head of the National Assembly’s Committee for Economic Affairs, on July 15 urged the southern province of Dong Nai to maintain resources for land retrieval, compensation and resettlement work in service of the Long Thanh airport project.