Politics HCM City marks 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on July 24 organised a meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the US (July 12, 1995-2020).

Politics NA leader asks Hai Duong to support those affected by COVID-19 National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has directed the northern province of Hai Duong to implement measures from the legislature and the government in support of people, businesses and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.