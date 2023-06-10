Cote d'Ivoire's top legislator to visit Vietnam next week hinh anh 1President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire Adama Bictogo (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire Adama Bictogo will pay an official visit to Vietnam from June 13-16, said a communique released by the Vietnamese National Assembly.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, according to the document./.
VNA