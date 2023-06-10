Côte d'Ivoire's top legislator to visit Vietnam next week
President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire Adama Bictogo will pay an official visit to Vietnam from June 13-16, said a communique released by the Vietnamese National Assembly.
President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire Adama Bictogo (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire Adama Bictogo will pay an official visit to Vietnam from June 13-16, said a communique released by the Vietnamese National Assembly.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, according to the document./.