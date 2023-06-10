Politics Vietnam’s sovereignty must be respected: Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Sovereignty, sovereign right and jurisdiction over the seas of a state established in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as well as the legitimate rights and interests of the littoral countries, including Vietnam, must be respected.

Politics State President hails efforts, contributions by VPA's search, rescue forces State President Vo Van Thuong on June 10 praised the role and efforts of search and rescue (SAR) forces of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) in performing SAR activities, describing them as the "fighters in peace".

Politics Vietnam treasures friendship, comprehensive cooperation with Czech Republic: FM Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the Czech Republic, and wishes to further expand cooperation with the country across fields, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has said.

Politics NA to discuss amended law on credit organisations Deputies of the National Assembly are scheduled to discuss in group the law on personal identification and the amended law on telecommunication on June 10 morning.