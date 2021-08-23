Society Firms help to improve IT human resources in Vietnam Representatives from 100 businesses and non-traditional education and training units signed a commitment to provide training for human resources in the digital revolution in Vietnam.

Society Webinar in Canada marks Vietnam's National Day The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on August 22 held a webinar marking the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Society Three arrested for smuggling 46kg of crystal meth from Laos into Vietnam Border guards in the central province of Quang Tri have busted a trans-border drug trafficking ring from Laos to Vietnam, seizing 46kg of crystal meth, the provincial Border Guard Command announced on August 23.