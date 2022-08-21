Belt Road No 3 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision on the establishment of a council to appraise the national master planning for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision towards 2050.



The council is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh. Its members include the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, National Defence, Public Security, Planning and Investment, Natural Resources and Environment, Construction, Finance, Transport, Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Rural Development, Science and Technology, Culture, Sports and Tourism, Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Information and Communications, Justice, Home Affairs, Education and Training, and Health.



Leaders of some Government and National Assembly agencies as well as the chairpersons of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Thai Nguyen, Nghe An and Dak Lak are also among the council members.

A council to appraise the national master planning for the 2021-2030 period is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh. (Photo: VNA)

The council also includes experts who will present their counter-arguments to the planning and an environmental assessment report.



The Ministry of Planning and Investment is the standing agency of the council, which will be dissolved automatically after the planning is approved by the National Assembly./.

