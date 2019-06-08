Ambassador Burhan Gafoor (C), head of Singapore's mission to the UN, is pictured with Vietnamese UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy (L) and Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung at the UN headquarters in New York (Photo posted to Gafoor's Twitter account on June 7, 2019.)

Hanoi (VNA) – Representatives from many countries at the United Nations (UN) sent congratulations to Vietnam on becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021 with 192 votes of the total 193 UN member countries.



Ambassador Burhan Gafoor, head of Singapore’s mission to the UN, wrote on Twitter that “Congratulations Vietnam on being elected to UNSC with highest number of votes.”



“[I am] honored to cast vote for Vietnam, on behalf of Singapore,” he said.



“Singapore has excellent ties with Vietnam and we are confident they will serve with distinction,” he added.



UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward congratulated Vietnam on his Facebook page, saying the UK will strengthen cooperation with Vietnam.



Australian Ambassador to the UN Gillian Bird congratulated five countries elected to the non-permanent membership of the UNSC for 2020-2021, namely Vietnam, Estonia, Niger, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tunisia.



Source: Gillian Bird's Tweeter “Congratulating Vietnam on topping the UNSC ballot with 192 of 193 possible votes! And delighted to see two of our ASEAN neighbours - Indonesia and Vietnam - serving on the Security Council next year,” she tweeted.

Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Norikazu Suzuki shared joy over Vietnam’s election to the UNSC, and hoped the Southeast Asian country will promote its leading role in ensuring global peace and stability.



He told reporters from the Vietnam News Agency that Japan is glad when Vietnam won a non-permanent seat at the UNSC.



Congratulations to all Vietnamese people, he said.



Japan wants to partner with Vietnam to promote the leadership in ASEAN and Asia-Pacific for regional stability and prosperity, he said.



The UNSC is one of the six main agencies of the UN with 15 member states, including five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members elected for a two-year term.-VNA



