Countries enhance measures against COVID-19
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) - A meeting of Thailand’s Covid-19 Administration Centre, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later dates.
Thai Deputy Government Spokeswoman Rachada Thanadirek tweeted on March 16 the cancellation is aimed at “increasing social distance” and “minimising public movement both domestically and internationally”.
The compensating holidays will be announced later, she added.
Songkarn parties have been called off in many Thai localities like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai and Khon Kaen amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Thailand on March 16 confirmed 33 new COVID-cases, the most on any single day in the country, raising the total to 147.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on March 15 appealed for calm as escalating fears over Covid-19 are driving people to stockpile food and other daily necessities, saying the Government ensures the supply of essential products.
Meanwhile, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16 declared an ‘enhanced community quarantine’ over the entire Luzon, where more than half of the Philippine population resides.
On March 15, Duterte also placed the entire Metro Manila under a 30-day community quarantine.
Over the past 10 days, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped from three to 140, with death toll at 12./.