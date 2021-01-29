Politics UNDP vows to accompany Vietnam in development process Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen promised to closely coordinate with and contribute to the building and implementation of socio-economic development strategies and plans of Vietnam in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics VNA's photo exhibition lures delegates to Congress A photo exhibition, held at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi by the Vietnam News Agency in celebration of the 13th National Party Congress, has attracted the attention of delegates to the congress.

Politics Minister checks security readiness at Party Congress venue General To Lam, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, inspected readiness to guarantee security at the 13th National Party Congress at the ministry’s command centre in the National Convention Centre, the congress’s venue, in Hanoi on January 29.