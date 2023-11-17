Politics Dien Bien, Laos’ Luang Phrabang foster border management collaboration A delegation from the Vietnam border guard force of the northern province of Dien Bien led by Colonel Phan Van Hoa, Commander of the provincial Border Guard High Command, held talks with a visiting Lao delegation from Luang Phrabang province led by Major General Tuxong Patchay, Director of the provincial Public Security Department on November 16.

Politics President meets with Brunei’s Sultan in San Francisco President Vo Van Thuong met with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei in San Francisco on November 16 (local time) on the sidelines of the ongoing APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in the US city.

Politics HCM City’s delegation on working visit to China Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen held talks with Huang Kunming, Politburo member and Secretary of the Guangdong Party Committee on November 16 as part of the Vietnamese official’s ongoing working visit to China.

Politics Prime Minister chairs government meeting on law-building Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a thematic Government session on law-building in Hanoi on November 17 to discuss three draft law proposals concerning goods quality, water supply and drainage, and electricity (revised).