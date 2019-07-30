Authorities check the number of illegally transported pangolins (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Competent forces in the central province of Ha Tinh caught a couple suspected of illegally transporting 30 live pangolins in the province’s Huong Son district on July 29.



The arrested were Phan Van Dung and his wife Dang Thi Lai, both born in 1978 and residing in Tay Son township of Huong Son district. Their vehicle was heading to Tay Son township from the Cau Treo international border gate.



The pangolins, weighing about 150 kg, were hidden in the trunk.



The couple admitted they were hired by a person living in Laos’ Laksao town to transport the wild animals to Vietnam through the Cau Treo international border gate.



Authorised agencies seized relevant exhibits to carry out further investigation.



The pangolin is one of the most trafficked mammals in the world. In Vietnam, illegal hunting, trading, poaching and transportation of even one pangolin carries punishment of one to five years imprisonment and a fine of between 500 million VND (22,000 USD) and 2 billion VND (86,728 USD).-VNA