Society Vietnam strives to become APO’s centre of excellence Vietnam is exerting efforts to become one of the six centres of excellence in terms of labour productivity of the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) in 2020.

Society Interpreters needed for health checks at border gates: Health Ministry The Ministry of Health (MoH) has urged localities nationwide which are carrying out health checkups to send interpreters to support border regions in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Society Hanoi inspects Covid-19 prevention at accommodations Given the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Hanoi is taking urgent actions to inspect and supervise the prevention and control of the epidemic at accommodations in the city.

Society FDI enterprises in Vinh Phuc active in fighting Covid-19 Amidst the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus, many foreign-invested enterprises in Vinh Phuc province, where 11 out of 16 Covid-19 cases in Vietnam have been confirmed, have taken measures to curb the virus spread, ensuring labourers’ health.