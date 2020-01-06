Court sector tries 279 corruption cases in 2019
The court sector tried 279 corruption cases, including serious ones such as MobiFone’s purchase of Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG) and Phan Van Anh Vu’s abuse of power to appropriate assets, in 2019, heard a conference of the sector in Hanoi on January 6.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
From December 1, 2018 to November 30, 2019, courts at all levels across the country handled over 494,400 cases, or 89.2 percent of the total cases submitted to the sector.
Addressing the event, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan recognised these achievements and asked the court sector to focus on implementing the Politburo’s resolution on judicial reform strategy and the National Assembly’s resolution on improving judicial work in 2020.
She required the sector to continue participating in the review of the 15-year implementation of the Party’s judicial reform strategy between 2005 and 2020, and propose targets and tasks for the strategy in the coming period.
The top legislator emphasised that the key task of courts at all level is to further improve the quality of judging work, ensuring the fair and strict trial in line with the law.
She also asked the court sector to strengthen coordination with prosecution agencies to speed up the settlement of corruption cases./.