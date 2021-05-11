Society Five Vietnamese fishermen from sunken ship off Thai coast set to return home The Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand is doing everything possible to bring home five Vietnamese fishermen found adrift at sea and rescued by Thai seafarers after their ship sank off Vietnam’s coast last week.

Society Long An launches legal proceedings against organisers of illegal exit, entry Competent authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Long An launched legal proceedings against 29 people engaging in 14 cases of organising illegal exit from and entry into Vietnam in the first four months of this year, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Society Vietnamese association presents 100 ventilators to India Minister of Information and Communications and Chairman of the Vietnam – India Friendship Association (VIFA) Nguyen Manh Hung presented 100 ventilators to help Indian people fight the COVID-19 pandemic during his virtual meeting with Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma on May 11.

Society Book celebrates President Ho Chi Minh’s 131st birth anniversary A new book on President Ho Chi Minh has come to the public to commemorate the leader’s 131st birth anniversary (May 19, 1890-2021).