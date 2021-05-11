Courts ramp up measures against COVID-19
Courts in administrative units under social distancing due to COVID-19 will suspend all trials and the settlement of legal cases from May 12-31, except in emergencies, according to a document issued by the Supreme People’s Court on May 11.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Courts in administrative units under social distancing due to COVID-19 will suspend all trials and the settlement of legal cases from May 12-31, except in emergencies, according to a document issued by the Supreme People’s Court on May 11.
Such emergencies include cases that are near deadlines and those relating to disputes in connection with the list of voters for the upcoming elections, COVID-19 prevention and control work.
When trials are held, it is a must to follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message - khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declarations), and maintain physical distancing of at least 2 metres.
Courts will also suspend the reception of lawsuits and citizen reception at their headquarters, and staff members should shift to working from home. Online trials can be held where conditions allow.
Vietnam documented 528 domestically-transmitted cases of COVID-19 by 6pm May 11 during the latest resurgence of COVID-19 that began on April 27.
The number of recovered patients reached 2,618 out of the total 3,537 cases confirmed so far./.