General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong (sixth from left) takes photo with delegates at the teleconference (Source: VNA)

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong has stressed the need for courts at all levels to speed up judicial reform and improve the quality of judgment to minimise inaccurate verdicts and overlooking criminals.Addressing the court sector’s teleconference on January 14 to review the implementation of its tasks in 2018 and since the beginning of the 2016-2020 tenure, as well as put forward main missions for the coming time, Trong hailed the sector’s efforts to carry out the Party and State’s resolutions on judicial reform.Courts at all levels have actively participated in the fight against corruption, with many major cases brought to light, said Trong, who is also head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform.He requested that the sector focus resources on Party building and the building of a civilized and progressive judicial system.The cause of renewal, international integration, and sustainable national development is entering a new, but more complicated stage, posing a heavier task for Vietnamese courts.The building of a strong and transparent court system is the responsibility of not only courts, but also the Party and State, he added.He acknowledged the courts’ recommendations related to human resources, infrastructure, and policies, and pledged to assign authorised offices to resolve such issues.Since the beginning of the 2016-2020 tenure, courts at all levels handled nearly 1.38 million out of 1.44 million cases received, or 95.9 percent. The rate of cases cancelled or revised due to court subjectivity decreased year after year, from 1.3 percent in 2016 to 1.2 percent in 2017 and 1.14 percent in 2018, thus meeting the target set by the National Assembly. –VNA