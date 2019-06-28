Officials and representatives of securities companies ring bells to mark the first trading session of covered warrants on the HOSE on June 28 (Photo: VNA)

– The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) held the first trading session of covered warrants (CWs) on June 28, marking the debut of this type of securities product on the Vietnamese stock market.CWs are issued by securities companies and listed and traded like stocks.At the first trading session, 21.9 million CWs of 10 codes issued by seven companies were listed and traded on the HOSE.Deputy Minister of Finance Huynh Quang Hai said the debut of CWs and Government bond futures, which will be launched at the Hanoi Stock Exchange next week, will help perfect the stock market’s structure and create more investment chances for the public.He added the demand for development capital in Vietnam is huge, so the stock market must develop more strongly to act as the main supplier of medium- and long-term capital for the economy.Le Hai Tra, an HOSE official, said the debut of CWs is a milestone in the development of the HOSE as well as the Vietnamese stock market.The HOSE has worked on CWs since 2012. It has coordinated with securities companies to organise 100 events to introduce CWs, attracting more than 1,000 investors, he noted.-VNA